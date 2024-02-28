Adele postpones Las Vegas residency dates due to illness

Adele has announced that she has had to postpone her Las Vegas residency dates due to illness.

The Someone Like You singer shared the unfortunate news earlier this morning after having to be on vocal rest over the past few days.

In a new health update, Adele has admitted her sickness has ‘taken a toll on her voice’, meaning she has to ‘rest thoroughly '.

The singer released a statement to her 56.5M Instagram followers, captioning the post, “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x”.

In the message, Adele confirmed that 10 dates in Vegas would have to be postponed and rescheduled for a later time.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency, I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break”.

“I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice”.

“And so on doctors' orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date”

She then assured fans, “We are already working out details and you will be sent the information asap”.

Over the weekend, Adele told the audience at one of her Las Vegas shows, “In the middle of last night – I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit”.

“Your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well”, she admitted before adding, “Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire”.

The Grammy winner continued, “Straight after this show I am going on voice rest. Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is? So I'm going to be in bed coughing my guts up on complete voice rest”.

Adele has more concerts to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas up until June, before she heads off to Munich in August to do 10 more shows.