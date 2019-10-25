Adele looked like an actual goddess at Drake’s birthday party last night

We have always envied Adele’s style. The Chasing Pavements singer always oozes class and glamour and her latest look is no different.

The songstress attended Drake’s 33rd birthday party on Wednesday night and wore the most beautiful gown.

Adele arrived at the party in a strapless black, velvet dress that probably cost more than our car.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that the Someone Like You singer has lost quite a lot of weight in recent months and the singer even commented on her body transformation herself.

The Hello singer shared a close-up of her makeup look on Instagram and wrote, ‘I used to cry but now I sweat’.

She also wished her close friend, Drake a happy birthday, ‘Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi’

One fan wrote, ‘Adele, you look amazing. I’m truly looking forward to hearing more from you!’

‘Darling, you do not sweat. You glisten,’ another added.

One gushed, ‘Wow, you look like royalty’

The Grammy winner said she wanted to spend the year focusing on herself.

Following her divorce from Simon Konecki, the Set Fire To The Rain singer vowed to learn how to fully love herself.

She said, "For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once… Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough."

Adele is happier and healthier than ever before and we can’t get enough of it.

Rumour has it, the singer has been working on new music and we couldn’t be more excited for it.

Feature Image: Theo Skudra