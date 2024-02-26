Adele details chest illness that is forcing her to go on vocal rest

Adele has shared that she has been forced to go into vocal rest, as she battles a health issue.

The Rolling In The Deep singer is currently performing her final round of weekend residency shows in Las Vegas.

Adele has 20 concerts to complete at Caesars Palace, before she performs 10 shows in Munich in August. However, the 35-year-old has now admitted that she has been struggling with a vocal and chest issue.

The Grammy winner is no stranger to health issues, as she had to undergo surgery for polyps in her throat in 2011.

Speaking to her Las Vegas audience over the weekend, Adele addressed her concerns at the start of her show, as she confessed: “In the middle of last night – I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit. Your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well.”

Referring to a character from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, she continued: “Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire.”

Determined to power through her performance, the Easy On Me hitmaker went on to explain her plans to rest.

“Straight after this show I am going on voice rest. Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is? So I'm going to be in bed coughing my guts up on complete voice rest,” she admitted.

“And not only is my partner an absolute chatterbox, so is my son. So I am going to have to lock myself in a cupboard or something like that,” Adele joked, referring to her partner Rich Paul and her 11-year-old son Angelo.

Towards the end of her concert, Adele stated to the crowd: “My voice came back about four songs ago… I'm so glad you had a good time. I look crazy, I feel crazy… I'm going to go on voice rest.”