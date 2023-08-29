SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Adele admits she wants to have a baby ‘soon’ with partner Rich Paul

by

Adele has admitted that she would love to have more children!

The Rolling In The Deep singer has opened up about her plans to welcome a baby with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele, who co-parents son Angelo (10) with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, is currently performing for fans each weekend for her residency in Las Vegas. 

During one of her shows over the weekend, it was revealed that Adele has been thinking about becoming a parent once again with Rich.

@adele.lovers Adele picking the name of a baby girl!!!#adele #daydreamer #adeleadkins #adele #adeleadkins #daydreamer #lover #ceasars #lasvegas #fyp #lover @Adele Access ♬ original sound – Daydreamer (Lauren B)

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the 35-year-old can be seen on the audience floor of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, speaking to fans. 

At one point, Adele interacts with an expectant first-time mum, who asks the Grammy winner if she could help her pick a name for her incoming baby girl.

The mum-of-one then took the special occasion as a chance to briefly open up about her dreams to expand her family. 

“I really want to be a mum again soon,” Adele gushed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Speaking about potential baby names, the Someone Like You hitmaker noted: “I've actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

The expectant mum then goes on to reveal that she prefers traditional boy names for girls, to which Adele agrees: “Me too!”

When asked to choose between Spencer or Parker, Adele revealed a tidbit about boyfriend Rich’s name preferences.

"I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name!" she exclaimed, before adding: “I like Spencer.”

Credit: Adele Instagram

In her final thoughts, the star chose to share one of her own favourite baby names.

“Do you know what else? I love Ray for a girl as well, spelled like the boys’ name,” Adele admitted.

This is not the first time that Adele has opened up about welcoming a child with Rich. In an interview with Elle last August, the singer stated: “I definitely want more kids”.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.