Adam Thomas shares huge update on his struggles with arthritis

Adam Thomas has unveiled a major update on his battle with arthritis.

In August 2023, the Waterloo Road star announced that he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Since then, Adam has struggled to find any helpful treatment. He later discovered that he was misdiagnosed initially, and now has psoriatic arthritis.

Almost two years after he made his diagnosis public, Adam has now given his fanbase a significant update on his health.

Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a written message, along with a photo of him holding his new injection medication.

“These last few weeks… my life completely changed!” Adam praised at the beginning of his caption.

“As some of you know, I’ve been battling psoriatic arthritis for the past 3 years and it’s been tough, constant pain, constant struggle. But today I can say something I honestly never thought I would… I’m pain free!! Not a bit better, not improving but ZERO pain! None. For the first time in YEARS,” he confirmed.

“A few weeks ago I had my first biologic injection and it changed my life literally overnight. I know that for most people it can take weeks to work, but for me… it was instant. And I’m still in shock,” the Strictly contestant explained.

“I mean I know that this is not a cure and I’m still doing all I can to support my body naturally through food, movement, and rest. But this has given me something I haven’t felt in a long time!” he admitted.

“Now it’s time to rebuild, mentally, physically, emotionally. This next chapter is all about prioritising my wellbeing, becoming the happiest, healthiest version of me… and finally enjoying life again. Let’s goo!!!” the TV star concluded.

Many of Adam’s followers have since been taking to his comments section to express their delight at his positive update.

“Amazing.. so happy you're feeling good,” one fan penned.

“This is amazing news, so glad you’ve found something that really helps you,” another commented.

“Thanks for talking about arthritis! People think it’s just for old people but it’s debilitating pain some days,” a third follower replied.