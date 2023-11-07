Adam Thomas breaks silence following Strictly Come Dancing exit

Adam Thomas has broken his silence after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

Adam and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk had performed the Rumba to Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott at the weekend but ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard.

After a dance-off between Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington, the judges decided to send Adam and Luba home.

Now, after his elimination which left many Strictly fans surprised, the Waterloo Road actor has spoken out on social media about his time on the show.

Adam shared a video alongside Luba to his 1M Instagram followers and said, “Hi guys, it’s been a while. Sorry guys I've not been very active on here, I just needed a day to reflect… if I’m being truthful here I was hungover but I’m okay now”.

“We just wanted to jump on here and say to everyone- thank you. Thank you so much for all of your support. Everyone that picked up the phone and voted for us week on week”.

The 35-year-old continued, “We’d have never gotten to week seven if it wasn’t for you guys and this one as well actually [pointing to Luba]. I couldn’t have got to week seven without you darling”.

“No you couldn’t”, joked Luba before admitting, “I’ve had the best time”.

“But what a journey it’s been… but unfortunately, our Strictly Come Dancing journey is over. But we had a blast didn’t we?”

Luba then started to get upset as Thomas explained, “Sorry guys, she's very emotional and rightly so because she feels like she’s not gonna see me again. But you’re going to be in my life forever ok? Don't worry”.

Adam captioned the clip, “Thank you so much for all your messages and all the love shared!!! We couldn’t have got as far, as we did, with out you !!!”.

“But that is it!! Hanging my dancing shoes up for a little while now,going to put my feet up and watch the show from home with the family!!”.

The actor closed off by adding, “But will look back on this experience with a huge smile on my face. Love from me and this special one @lubamushtuk”.

Many of Adam’s fans headed to the comments to share their disappointment that he’s left the competition.

One fan wrote, “Judges made wrong decisions as thought you and Luba was great on Saturday”.

“So proud but should have stayed”, penned another viewer of the show.

A third said, “Gutted you got voted out you were robbed, loved watching you grow as a dancer, keep dancing !!”.