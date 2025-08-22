Adam Collard reflects on how fiancée Laura’s miscarriage affected him

Adam Collard has reflected on his own experience with miscarriage.

Earlier this month, the former Love Island star revealed that his fiancée, sports journalist Laura Woods, previously suffered a baby loss.

Adam is now a dad to his seven-month-old son Leo, whom he welcomed with Laura in January of this year.

However, before their pregnancy with Leo, the couple – who have been in a relationship since October 2023 – tragically experienced a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

Now, Adam has chosen to reflect on how it affected him as Laura’s partner.

Speaking to fellow Love Island alum Amy Hart on her Mum’s Club podcast, the 29-year-old was asked how the loss impacted him.

“At the moment it happened, I hadn’t heard about it as much at that point. Hers [miscarriage] was definitely volatile, because I’ve never seen anyone in so much pain at that point. It was horrendous to see in person,” Adam confessed.

“I think as a dad, your first port of call is make sure Laura’s okay, make sure the mum’s okay. I go into overdrive. I’m like a problem solver, I’m a little bit like that at work, so for four to six weeks, I’m like, do everything, take time off work, make sure she’s okay,” he recalled.

“Then probably six weeks down the line, I think we actually ran away to Mexico just to try and get away from people. I was like, ‘God, I didn’t even think about this myself. I was going to be a dad for the first time,’” the reality star detailed.

“I think that it is the only situation in my life ever where – and I don’t want to sound arrogant saying this, but – my looks, my fame, my money, my anything, nothing could help. There was nothing apart from giving her a cuddle and trying my best. I realised in that moment there is more to life than that stuff,” Adam admitted further.

Announcing the birth of his son Leo on Instagram on January 25, Adam simply penned: “Leo Ernie Collard, our boy."