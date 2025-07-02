Adam Collard marks fiancée Laura Woods’ birthday with sweet post

Adam Collard is celebrating his wife-to-be!

Today (July 2), sports presenter Laura Woods is celebrating her 38th birthday.

This year marks the first time that Laura is celebrating her birthday since becoming a mother. Laura and her fiancé, former Love Island star Adam Collard, welcomed their son Leo into the world in January.

In honour of Laura’s birthday, Adam has now taken the opportunity to pen a heartfelt tribute to his partner.

Earlier today, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to upload a collection of photos of the happy couple, including several with baby Leo.

“Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the whole world, the ultimate lightweight, secret Geordie, and my gorgeous baby momma,” Adam wrote in his caption.

“Thank you for being the best mum to Leo and my number one supporter always, We love you x,” the reality star continued.

“P.S the last photo shows the real you,” Adam teased, referring to a headline that claimed that Laura “can’t keep her hands off” him.

Following his heartwarming tribute, many of Adam’s followers have since been forwarding their own birthday wishes to Laura.

“Happy Birthday Laura, hope it’s a good one!” one fan replied.

“Fabulous pictures.. Happy birthday Laura have a great day,” another commented.

“Happy for you both. Dream team,” a third follower added.

Laura’s birthday comes almost a year after she announced her engagement to Adam. On September 16 of last year, Adam posted numerous snaps from the pair’s engagement, which took place in Cornwall.

“From dates & daiquiri’s to a Fiancé & a sprog on the way, our very own little team. My whole world. Always,” he gushed at the time.

Then, on January 25 of this year, the happy couple took to Instagram to confirm the birth of their baby boy, along with his name.

“Leo Ernie Collard, our boy,” Adam and Laura wrote in their joint caption.