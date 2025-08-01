Adam Collard breaks silence on fiancée Laura Woods’ miscarriage

Adam Collard has opened up about his partner Laura’s heartbreaking miscarriage.

The former Love Island star is now a dad to his six-month-old son Leo, whom he welcomed with his fiancée, sports reporter Laura Woods, in January of this year.

However, before their pregnancy with Leo, the couple – who have been in a relationship since October 2023 – tragically suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

Now, ahead of his debut on Channel 4’s reality series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Adam has reflected on how he blames his previous behaviour on Love Island as being “karma” for the couple’s heartbreaking luck.

Speaking in the first episode, which is due to air on Sunday, the 29-year-old recalled how he was “jumping from girl to girl” during his first appearance on Love Island in 2018.

“I know it’s a terrible way to look at it, but I felt like it was bad karma for me being on dating shows and upsetting too many people,” he confessed, referring to the couple’s baby loss.

“I felt like that was some high power’s way of being like, ‘Well, there you go, that’s what you have to carry,'" Adam detailed further.

On January 25, Adam and Laura announced that they had safely welcomed their son into the world.

At the time, the proud parents took to Instagram to post a black-and-white snap of their newborn.

“Leo Ernie Collard, our boy,” Adam and Laura gushed in their caption.

Prior to Leo’s birth, Adam spoke to OK! in October about his hopes for his family’s future.

“I massively love my family and I’m very close to them – my dad is the youngest of eight brothers – and I would always want that. Dad was my best mate and we did a lot of cool stuff together when I was younger, like going to the football. I want that for my kids as well,” he detailed.

When asked how many children he would like to have, Adam exclaimed: “Two is fine – anything over that, I might struggle. But if two of me come out, it will be a nightmare all the way until they’re 28!"