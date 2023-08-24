Adam Collard admits relationship history with co-star Lottie Moss

Adam Collard has finally revealed the truth behind his relationship with Lottie Moss.

The reality stars are currently taking part in the brand-new series of Celebs Go Dating.

However, before the series had even premiered on screen, rumours quickly began to circulate about the nature of Adam and Lottie’s connection.

The co-stars were spotted in public a few weeks ago, looking very cosy together. Both Adam and Lottie have also taken part in several interviews to promote the show, during which they have spoken highly of each other.

Credit: E4

Now, in his first appearance on Celebs Go Dating, former Love Island bombshell Adam has taken the opportunity to address his relationship history with Lottie.

During last night’s episode of the popular E4 dating show, the 27-year-old could be seen having a chat with dating experts. At one point, Adam admitted that he had previously gotten involved with Lottie.

"One thing led to another after a couple of drinks and we ended up hooking up," he revealed, leaving the experts shocked.

Credit: E4

Adam then went on to add that “there was a little bit of chemistry with Lottie straight away.”

When asked if his time with Lottie would end up affecting his Celebs Go Dating journey, the fitness instructor confessed that Lottie is "definitely in the back of my head".

Adam’s first appearance on Celebs Go Dating comes after Lottie recently revealed that she shared something “special” with him.

In an interview on the Chloe vs The World podcast, the 25-year-old model recalled her first impressions of Adam.

“When I first saw Adam I was like, ‘Nah, he’s not my type. Literally not my type at all’ and then bam,” Lottie exclaimed.

“He’s very charming, he’s handsome, obviously 6’5, I like the tattoos. It’s weird, we just have a connection. Even the height and the tattoos wouldn’t have been enough but we have a special connection,” she added.

Celebs Go Dating continues tonight at 9pm on E4.