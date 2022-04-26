Actress Tuppence Middleton debuts baby bump at Downton Abbey premiere

It seems a huge congratulations is in order for Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton, who has revealed that she’s expecting her first child.

Keeping her pregnancy a secret until now, Tuppence debuted her blossoming baby bump at last night’s premiere for the second Downton Abbey film, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The mum-to-be looked absolutely radiant as she walked the red carpet outside the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London on Monday evening. Tuppence wore a stunning, black Valentino gown from their 2022 pre-fall collection.

The floor-length dress which hugged Tuppence’s baby bump featured embellished off the shoulder straps and a side slit.

Tuppence first appeared in Downton Abbey during the first film, where she played Lucy Smith. Reprising her role in the second Downton Abbey film, Tuppence takes on quite a special storyline, as she and her character’s other half, Tom Branson (played by Allen Leech) tie the knot.

However, as a renowned British actress, Tuppence is also known for her many other film credits, including roles in The Imitation Game, Jupiter Ascending and Mank. On television, she’s also starred on Black Mirror, Dickensian, Sense8 and The Defeated.

Of course Tuppence wasn’t the only star to shine at last night’s premiere though, as so many of our favourite Downton Abbey stars got all glammed up to walk the red carpet, including Michelle Dockery who wore a gorgeous gold, shimmery Valentino gown.

We loved that Michelle’s fabulous ensemble featured a glittering cape, which was pinned at her neckline and floated down to the floor.

Meanwhile, Laura Carmichael also looked stunning as she strutted her stuff wearing a chic, blush coloured Giambattista Valli gown, featuring a lengthy, sheer, asymmetrical train.

Downton Abbey: A New Era premiered in London on Monday, April 25, and is due to be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland this Friday, April 29.