Actress Sarah Hyland shares first look at her stunning wedding dress

After a very long wait, Sarah Hyland is finally wed!

The Modern Family star got married to her longtime partner, Wells Adams, in a beautiful ceremony at a Californian vineyard on Saturday.

Now that the celebrations have concluded, Sarah has taken to Instagram to reveal the first official photo from the pair’s big day. The 31-year-old posted a gorgeous snap of her and her new husband, overlooking the gorgeous California sunset.

Sarah’s dress looked beautifully elegant – the details included detached sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a stunning train. In the photo, Wells is looking lovingly at his new bride as she poses for the camera.

The actress simply penned her Instagram caption with the date of their wedding, flanked by star emojis.

The couple have been overwhelmed with love and well-wishes following their nuptials.

“ICONS”, commented Brandi Cyrus, sister of singer Miley Cyrus.

“Wow. Gorgeous. So happy for you xo”, wrote The Newsroom actress Kelen Coleman.

Makeup artist Allan Avendaño, who attended the ceremony, also expressed his good wishes by writing, “Ughhhh… don’t make me cry again. You two… are so beautiful.”

Of course, the wedding was also attended by Sarah’s beloved Modern Family co-stars. Several of them have already been posting wonderful snaps from the couple’s big day, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara.

Sarah and Wells’ relationship began in 2017. The pair got engaged in 2019 after Wells surprised her with a romantic beach proposal.

After their engagement was announced, Sarah sweetly revealed that Wells additionally asked her on-screen parents, Modern Family stars Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, for their “daughter’s” hand in marriage.

The pair’s wedding celebrations had been postponed numerous times. They were due to walk down the aisle in 2020, but their plans had to be held off as a result of the Covid pandemic. After a long wait, fans of the couple have naturally been delighted to find out that Sarah and Wells have finally said “I Do”.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!