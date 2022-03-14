Actress Kym Marsh announces the gender of her second grandchild

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has shared some very exciting news this past weekend, revealing the gender of her second grandchild!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the 45-year-old actress shared a sweet video from her son and future daughter-in-law’s baby’s gender reveal party.

In the video Kym’s 26-year-old son David is seen holding a confetti cannon beside his fiancée Coutney, with friends and family members gathered around in anticipation. Setting off the cannon, blue confetti exploded into the air, signalling that the pair are expecting a baby boy.

Immediately, Courtney jumped up and down with excitement, before the couple were engulfed in hugs of congratulations.

“It’s a boy!!!!” Kym lovingly wrote in her Instagram caption, adding, “huge congratulations to my @cunliffe890 @courtneyleac I cannot wait to meet my new grandson!!!”

Of course it wasn’t long before Kym’s wonderful announcement was flooded with comments from friends and fans alike.

“Oh this is so wholesome! Congratulations to you all,” one follower gushed in the comment section.

“Ah congrats!!!” commented BBC reporter Ashley John-Baptiste.

“Congratulations over the moon for you and your family,” another follower sweetly wrote.

Kym first announced the special news that her second grandchild was on the way back in February this year, as she shared an adorable series of snaps, featuring her new grandson’s hospital scans alongside a gorgeous photo of her son David and his other half Courtney.

“I have been bursting to share this news for AGES!!!!” Kym gleefully wrote in the caption. “I’m so very proud to announce I am gonna be a “YaYa” again!!!”

“My wonderful son @cunliffe890 and his equally wonderful fiancée @courtneyleac are expecting their first child in August!”

“I am so very proud of you both and I cannot wait to meet my newest grandchild!! I love you all so much,” Kym added.

Kym shares her son David and daughter Emilie with ex Dave Cunliffe. Emilie welcomed the birth of Kym’s first grandchild back in 2019, with the arrival of baby Teddy. Meanwhile, Kym is also a mum to nearly 12-year-old Polly whom she shares with ex-husband Jamie Lomas.