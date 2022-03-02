Actress Joey King shares adorable engagement announcement

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King is now engaged! Huge congratulations to the 22-year-old actress who has announced the wonderful news that she and her fiancé Steven Piet are due to tie the knot.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Joey shared an adorable announcement post, showing off her stunning ring.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” Joey gushed in her Instagram caption, alongside a series of beautiful engagement snaps.

“I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she lovingly added.

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,” Joey sweetly concluded.

In these gorgeous snaps, we get a real glimpse at Joey’s beautiful and unusual engagement ring. As reported by US Magazine, Joey’s dazzling accessory was designed by Brooklyn-based jewelry company Mociun.

Credit: instagram.com/joeyking

“The ring appears to be an elongated oval diamond set east west on a gold band with a single epaulette and baguette stones on one side,” notes Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut.

Soon enough, friends, family and fans alike flocked to the comment section to wish the Bullet Train star congratulations, including Riverdale actress Camila Mendes who excitedly wrote, “congrats joey!!!”

Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter jokingly commented, “still getting used to our open relationship but really happy for you guys.”

“Congraaaaaats!” Once Upon A Time’s Ginnifer Goodwin simply wrote.