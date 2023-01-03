Actor Justin Long pens heartfelt tribute to girlfriend Kate Bosworth

Actor Justin Long is marking his girlfriend Kate Bosworth’s 40th birthday by sharing a moving tribute to her online.

The Dodgeball star took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of him and Kate to his 687K followers. Some of the gorgeous snaps show the love birds sharing a kiss, watching the sunset by a lake and embraced in each others’ arms.

The 44-year-old captioned the post, “She is 40! She is also the best part of my day, everyday- even when we’re not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same- all the time”.

“She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone- even when she’s suffering, she’s kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can’t hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease”.

He lovingly continued, “She has the best softest lips I’ve ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I’ve ever known. She’s fiercely committed to the truth. She’s so fun to work with. She’s the most fun to do everything with”.

“She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better- all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food”.

Long added, “She strives to be better but she’s the best person I know. She will do anything for her friends. She is so generous she makes my parents slightly uncomfortable around the holidays (she also makes the best cookies)”.

“She is the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen. She is purely good. She will stand up to anyone who isn’t. She has true integrity and grit. She has, by far, my favorite smile”.

The Live Free or Die Hard star closed off by adding, “She is sitting next to me writing her own Instagram post that I know will be eloquent and funny and deeply honest- because she is all those things. She is going to write such a great inspiring book one day. She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday HANSAAAY”.

Bosworth, known for starring in Superman Returns, wrote her own sweet tribute for her partner, thanking him for everything he does for her.

She starts off, “You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill. Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep. Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room”.

The 40-year-old added, “Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever”.

The pair had been rumoured to be dating for some time before they went ‘Instagram official’ in May 2022 by posting a collection of pictures of them sharing a pint of Guinness while on a trip in Ireland.