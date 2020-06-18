Actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been arrested and charged with raping three women in three seperate incidents at his home in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old raped three women in their 20s “by force or fear” between January 2001 and April 2003.

The actor could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Masterson’s lawyer Tom Mesereau denied the charges in a statement to AFP: “Mr Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

“Mr Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

The LAPD investigated the actor for sexual assault in 2017, but failed to charge the former star of The Ranch. The actor, who is a member of the Church of Scientology, was fired by Netflix show The Ranch after numerous rape allegations surfaced at the time.

The actor is best known for playing Steven Hyde on That ‘70s Show.