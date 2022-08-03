Actor Dane Cook announces he proposed to girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

Congratulations are in order for Good Luck Chuck star Dane Cook as he announces that he got down on one knee to girlfriend Kelsi Taylor… and she said yes!

Dane shared the exciting news to Instagram with a video collage of photos and videos of him and his fitness instructor financée on a trip in Maine, including clips from the special moment he popped the big question.

The My Best Friend's Girl actor captioned the post, “She said yes!”.

Friends of Cook’s rushed to comment on the post and congratulate the pair on their news.

Internet personality Amanda Cerny wrote, “Omg!!!!! Congratulations to you both!!!!!!!!!! Love this”.

“Happy for you brother”, penned Unsane Actor Jay Pharoah. Filmmaker Kyle Newman added, “I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO! YESSSS”.

Kelsi also commented on the post saying, “I’m still crying. Love you forever & always”.

The 50-year-old actor then shared a black and white snap of him and his 23-year-old fiancée to Instagram. He wrote, “Making my fiancée @itskelsitaylor laugh is my favorite sound. I love her with all my heart”.

“We’ve made beautiful memories over the last five years. There’s so much to celebrate as we look forward together #grateful”.

Dane spoke to People about his engagement, which took place on York Beach in Maine, telling them, “I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it”.

He revealed the reason he chose to ask Taylor to be his wife in Maine was because, “When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together so to return five years later was meaningful to us”.

The couple, who have a 26 year age difference, met in 2017 at Dane's house when he was hosting a game night. The comedian has previously joked about their age-gap relationship saying, "The only thing you have to do is plan your deaths will be somewhat apart".