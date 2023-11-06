Achieve flawless brows at home with the Brow Aid range of products

In a world where beauty continues to evolve every year, one trend remains constant – the importance of beautifully groomed eyebrows. With over 20 years in the beauty industry, Brow Aid founder, Kim O’Sullivan has redefined the brow industry by combining artistry, expertise and luxurious formulation to create a truly transformative brow experience. The Brow Aid collection is meticulously crafted to empower and recreate perfect brows in the comfort of your own home.

Kim believes that beautiful brows are not about aesthetics; they are a reflection of self-care and confidence. That’s why Brow Aid’s product range is formulated with the finest ingredients, carefully selected to nourish and enhance the overall look and feel of your brows. The goal was to provide users with the tools and expertise to achieve flawlessly styled brows that frame their faces and enhance their natural beauty. From precision pencils to innovative serums, each product in our collection is thoughtfully created to deliver exceptional results.

The Brow Aid Collection Includes:

The S.O.S Brow & Lash Recovery Protein Mask (€33.00)

An intensive Brow & lash recovery mask stacked with superfood to regrow, repair & replenish

Rich In protein & vitamins to nourish & restore hair fibres

Jojoba Bergin organic oil & vitamin A & B to moisturise & strengthen

Castor oil to promote growth, nourish & boosts shine

Lightweight emollient agent to ensure it’s light to the touch, smooth application and aids in absorption

Hydrates and softens providing an immediate conditioning effect.

Fill and Frame: The Definer Highlight Duo Micro Tip Pencil (€28.00)

The Definer is the ultimate micro tip pencil that delivers an accurate line and flawlessly fills brows. The universal highlight found at the other end will lift, define and enhance your brows. It brightens the orbital area in seconds thanks to light reflective particles, which counteract shadows and give the illusion of wide-awake eyes.

Dual-ended brow framing tool

Thin tip pencil for precision application

The slim tip allows you to mimic hair strokes

3 universally flattering shades

Anhydrous = without water; made with lipo raw materials.

100% Clean & cruelty-free ingredients

The Hero: Tinted Brow Mascara (€29.00)

The hero is a tinted brow mascara that will tint, treat & tame your brows. The custom-made wand allows you to grab every hair revealing a fuller brow all whilst holding the hairs in place and ensuring the hairs are nourished & conditioned.

Long-wearing

Precision applicator

Buildable formula

Hair fixative – for exceptional staying power, fixing the hair in place.

100% Clean & cruelty-free ingredients

The Duo Brow Brush (€19.00)

Duo ended tool & Handmade in Italy

Wand to comb brows

Precision applicator to blend out highlighter with ease

Brow Aid Founder, Kim O’Sullivan comments: “Our mission at Brow Aid is to empower individuals to feel confident and beautiful, starting with their eyebrows. We believe that well-groomed brows can transform your entire look and boost your confidence. Brow Aid has the perfect range of products needed to elevate your brow game, not only is each product created with the highest quality but also affordable”

Brow Aid is committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends and continuously improving its formulation to meet the ever-evolving needs of customers Brow Aid is passionate about providing individuals who are brow obsessed with the tools and knowledge to care for their brows, so they can embrace their own unique beauty with confidence.

Brow Aid is available from Brow Aid, The Dublin Makeup Academy, Brown Thomas, TRND BTY and all good retailers nationwide.