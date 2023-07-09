Achieve an effortless sun-kissed glow with this tanning serum

Are you looking for ways to achieve a sun-kissed glow without risking skin damage from the sun’s harmful UV rays? The Hydra Bronze Hyaluronic Acid Tanning Serum (€40) is a hybrid hyaluronic acid tanning serum that blends effortlessly into the skin to create a natural sun-kissed glow. This multifunctional formula works to boost the skin's radiance and deliver long-lasting hydration to nourish the skin’s defensive barrier for a plumper and brighter complexion.

The natural tanning actives (DHA) are derived from rapeseed oil and sugar beet and Erythrulose which works together to produce a natural long-lasting even tan. The glow-boosting targeted peptide works with your skin to bring out its natural glow by strengthening the skin’s natural defences from within to produce a beautiful natural-looking tan.

In addition to providing a beautiful tan, the Hydra Bronze Hyaluronic Acid Tanning Serum is also designed to nourish and hydrate the skin with hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic Acid and Saccharide Isomerate increase the skin's hydration by entering the deep layers of the skin attracting moisture, reducing inflammation and delivering a plumping effect for a more youthful-looking complexion.

The Hydra Bronze Hyaluronic Acid Tanning Serum is incredibly lightweight, non-greasy and fades gradually leaving a lighter glow after each wash and is free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates and phthalates, making it safe for all skin types.

How To Use:

Apply to the face and neck as your step 2. Can be used in the morning or at nighttime. Massage into the skin with circular motions avoiding the eyebrows and hairline. Can be used on the chest using additional pumps. Wash hands after application.

For dry skin, wait 15 minutes before applying your Night Cream Dry Skin for added hydration. For best results and to maintain your glow we recommend exfoliating the skin and re-applying every 3-4 days.

1 Pump – Light Bronze

2 Pumps – Medium Bronze

3 Pumps – Deep Bronze

The Hydra Bronze is an easy and convenient way to achieve a tan, can be applied quickly and easily and the results are long-lasting. Available from salons, stores and online at skinformulas.ie.