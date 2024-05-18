Achieve a sun-kissed radiance with AyuGlo’s expertly crafted tanning range

Embark on a journey to natural radiance with AyuGlo, Ayu Cosmetics' bestselling, vegan-friendly tanning range. Setting a new standard for a natural, confidence-boosting glow, Ayu are delighted to be reintroducing their full product line infused with premium, skin-loving ingredients to the market just in time for the summer.

AyuGlo, proudly made in Ireland with the Guaranteed Irish seal, is the luxurious answer to a natural sun-kissed hue for all ages, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned tanner. Its formula has been especially designed to deliver a flawless, streak-free result with an even fade and a stunning scent, solving those common self-tanning woes once and for all.

AyuGlo blends effortlessly with your skin, delivering a beautifully subtle colour. You won't have to worry about your tan looking obvious – instead, you'll radiate a light, golden bronze that enhances your skin’s natural beauty, making it perfect for everyday wear.

With AyuGlo's advanced formula enriched with Vitamin E, Truffle Extract, and potent free radical-fighting ingredients, your tanning session transcends into a rejuvenating skincare ritual that will linger long after the sun sets. Its gentle formula caters to all skin types, guaranteeing a soft sun-kissed hue, without compromise.

Choose from their range of buildable shades, from Light/Medium to Medium/Dark, and tailor your natural looking glow to perfection.

AyuGlo Liquid Tan – €19.95

Bid farewell to dullness and embrace a radiant transformation with AyuGlo Liquid Tan. Formulated with Vitamin E and truffle extract, it nourishes and hydrates your skin while delivering a natural-looking glow.

AyuGlo Self-Tanning Mousse – €19.95

Indulge in the velvety texture of AyuGlo Self-Tanning Mousse. Enriched with Vitamin E and truffle extract, this luxurious mousse hydrates and nourishes your skin while delivering a seamless colour.

AyuGlo Facial Tanning Drops – €25

Achieve a golden complexion with AyuGlo Facial Tanning Drops. Using them is a breeze: simply mix the drops with your regular facial moisturiser, and apply evenly. Adjust the number of drops based on your desired intensity: 6-8 drops for a subtle glow, 8-10 for medium, and 10-12 for a deeper tan.

AyuGlo Instant Tan – €14.50

Experience instant radiance with AyuGlo Instant Tan. Infused with Truffle Extract and Allantoin, this fast-drying formula delivers antioxidant, moisturising, and soothing properties for a flawless result.

Enhance your tanning experience with AyuGlo’s Tanning Mitt (€7.50), meticulously crafted for effortless application every time. Safeguard it between uses with the provided canvas wallet, ensuring convenient storage and lasting protection.

Discover the luxury of flawless tanning and radiant skin, available now at select retailers and online via www.ayucosmetics.com and at their stores in Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork, and in Kildare Village, Kildare, and at Shannon Airport.