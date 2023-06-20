Accused man remanded in custody following murder of Chloe Mitchell

A man has been remanded in custody after being accused of assisting an offender in the death of Chloe Mitchell.

34-year-old Ryan Johnston Gordon, who lives at an address in Nursery Close in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, appeared in Ballymena Magistrates' Court for a short hearing earlier this morning. Mr Gordon appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison for the case.

During the hearing, the accused’s barrister stated that he was not applying for bail at this time. In the end, the court concluded that Mr Gordon should be remanded in custody for a further two weeks, until July 6.

Mr Gordon has been accused of assisting 26-year-old Brandon John Rainey, who has already been charged with Chloe’s murder.

21-year-old Chloe was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

An extensive search for Chloe was launched after her family reported her as missing. Sadly, just over a week later on June 11, suspected human remains were found. The discovery led detectives to officially launch a murder inquiry into Chloe’s death.

Speaking to BBC News NI following the discovery of the human remains, Chloe’s brother Philip expressed the difficulties he and his family have been facing.

“I wouldn't want any family to go through this, it's just a living hell really and there's no words,” he said.

Chloe, who was the youngest of five siblings, was also spoken of lovingly by her elder sister Nadine.

"My sister will always be living, while I am, because she had half of my heart and I currently have half of hers,” she noted.

A vigil to remember Chloe was held in both her hometown of Ballymena and in Belfast last week.