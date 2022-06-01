A young child has died after getting into difficulty in Offaly hotel pool

A young child has sadly died after getting into difficulty at a hotel pool in Co. Offaly this past weekend.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, May 29, when a six-year-old boy visiting the hotel with his family got into difficulty whilst in the hotel’s pool. It’s believed that the accident occurred at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Emergency services arrived on the scene quickly and initially the young boy was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital, then he was transferred onto Crumlin Hospital in Dublin.

According to a garda spokesperson, “The child was taken to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin where they later passed.” A file will now be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

The gardaí are currently treating the incident as a “tragic accident.”

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Authority have been made aware of the incident and are making necessary enquiries.

In a statement, the Tullamore Court Hotel said it is with “great sadness” that they learned of the young boy’s passing. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

“The thoughts of all our team are with them. We would ask everyone to please respect their privacy,” their statement continued.