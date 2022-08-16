A woman has tragically died following Mayo road accident

Gardaí report that a woman in her 90s has sadly died following a harrowing road accident which took place in Co. Mayo on Monday evening.

At approximately 5:50pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two cars on the N17 at Cloonturk, Kilkelly, Co. Mayo.

According to the report, three women and two juveniles were taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. One of those injured, an elderly woman who was a passenger in a car involved in the accident, has since passed away.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.