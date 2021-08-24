A wellness festival is coming to Co. Kildare this weekend only

If you’re gutted Electric Picnic didn’t go ahead, or were desperately looking forward to your yearly trip to Longitude, then this is your last chance to get in on the music festival scene this Summer.

At The Manor is a socially distanced music festival which has been running on the picturesque grounds of Palmerstown Estate in Co. Kildare all summer long. But as they say, all good things must come to an end… as the festival wraps up this Sunday, August 29.

The good news is though that there are still a limited number of tickets available for this final weekend. Picnic At The Manor will make a welcomed return on Sunday 29 August featuring two amazing new additions which sees Abbaesque (ABBA tribute) and Tom Jones (tribute) take to the At The Manor stage for both the matinee and evening sessions.

For the first time this year, MOVE At The Manor will be taking place on Saturday 28 August from 10am – 4pm. Featuring a main stage line-up of fun workouts and classes to get you moving and stellar panels to keep you in the know about all things wellness.

There will also be smaller group classes, talks and workshops run in socially distanced pods throughout the day hosted by some of the best and well-known names in the industry such as Greg O’Shea, Bernard Brogan, Daniel Davey, Kate McDaid and Aidan O’Mahony. Live music will be pumping all day courtesy of the one and only, DJ Marty Guilfoyle.

Brought to you by the At The Manor event team, in conjunction with Cali Cali Foods, New Dimensions Active and Kinetica, MOVE At The Manor is an exciting new event for health and wellness enthusiasts and fitness fanatics alike. 4 person pod tables are available at €30pp (€120 per table) with 2 person pods also on offer at €35 per person (€70 per table).

House Classics At The Manor returns due to popular demand on Saturday 28 August for an evening performance headlined by DJ Al Gibbs and some of Ireland’s most loved DJs.

The Cali Cali Streetfood Truck will be offering a Californian Street Food alternative to the usual event catering options for one weekend only. It brings together an exciting collaboration of Irish brands and boasts a mouth-watering Californian inspired menu with something for everyone, serving succulent Irish Manor Farm chicken burgers and wings along with Strong Roots vegan spinach bites, sweet potato fries and Cali loaded fries as well as some surprise specials!

Guests at House Classics and Picnic At The Manor will have a socially distanced pod with a reserved picnic table seating 4-6 so they can share this unique experience, music and food with their family and friends. In this unique format, tickets are priced from €30pp + booking fee and are sold in pods only.

There are very limited tickets available to avoid crowding and congestion, maintaining an ample space for outdoor food markets and bars.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a friend or two, and book your tickets now at atthemanor.ie