A ‘True Blood’ reboot is being made by the ‘Riverdale’ creator

Calling all True Blood fans! It has been reported that a True Blood reboot is in the works at HBO, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of Netflix’s Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series, will be taking the reins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO are in the early stages of developing a new version of the hit vampire-themed series, True Blood, which ran for seven wonderful seasons, from 2008 until 2014.

The original series creator, Alan Ball is also on board with the reboot as an executive producer. Aguirre-Sacasa will be writing the reboot’s pilot episode along with Jami O'Brien, who are both set to executive produce as well.

The original True Blood series, based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries books by Charlaine Harris follows Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress living in the fictional rural town of Bon Temps, Louisiana. It’s set two years after the invention of a synthetic blood product branded “Tru Blood” that has allowed vampires to "come out of the coffin" and let their presence be known to mankind.

It seems the Riverdale creator is no stranger to a reboot, after his vast success with the Archie Comics adaptation, along with the recent news that he’s also in the process of rebooting another popular teen show, Pretty Little Liars, which ended in 2017.