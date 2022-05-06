A teenaged boy has tragically died after tractor crash in Co. Offaly

A teenaged boy has sadly died following a tragic tractor accident which took place in Co. Offaly last night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision at Clonmore, Rhode, Co Offaly on Thursday, May 5.

Shortly after 11pm, the Gardaí were alerted that a tractor had veered off the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore.

The driver of the tractor was a male teenager. Unfortunately the young teen was fatally injured and was removed from the scene to Tullamore Hospital.

The road is currently closed at the scene for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Our thoughts go out to the young teen’s parents, family members and loved ones during this harrowing time.