A sweet treat for Mum: Salted Caramel Cupcakes with Lily O’Briens

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, treat your Mum with a delicious and freshly baked batch of salted caramel cupcakes using Lily O’Brien’s decadently delicious re-sealable range of Premium chocolate Share Bags. Get creative in the kitchen and whip up a dessert filled with love to gift the one you really know. Have Mum join you if you prefer to tag-team and savour the sweet treats and precious moments for memories that will last a lifetime.

INGREDIENTS

Cupcakes

150g self-raising flour

50g cocoa powder

200g golden caster sugar

100g unsalted butter, softened

1 large egg

100ml whole milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 Lily O’Brien’s Creamy Caramels with Sea Share Bag

Salted Caramel Buttercream

210g brown sugar

110g butter, cubed

60ml milk

160g cups icing sugar

1/4 tsp of sea salt (or half this if using table salt)

METHOD

Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan /gas mark 4 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with muffin cases. In a mixing bowl combine the flour, cocoa powder and a pinch of salt, and leave to one side. Beat together the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl combine the egg, whole milk and vanilla together. Gradually combine the wet and dry ingredients (adding a little egg mixture at a time) until everything is fully incorporated. Using a teaspoon, measure one large spoonful of mixture into each case (this will use roughly half of the mixture) and then place a Lily O’Brien’s chocolate disc on top in each case. Spoon another teaspoon of mixture on top of each chocolate until each case is evenly filled. Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until the cake springs back to the touch. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for a couple of minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely. To make the buttercream, combine the brown sugar, butter and milk in a heavy saucepan, stirring over a low heat until the brown sugar is dissolved, then increase the heat to medium but do not stir any more. Cook for 3-6 minutes until either bubbles form in the centre of the pan or the mixture turns an amber colour. Remove from the heat and transfer the caramel mixture to a small bowl and allow to cool at room temperature. Add the caramel mixture to a mixer and gradually mix in the icing sugar until thoroughly combined and creamy in texture, then add the salt to taste. Use a piping bag and star nozzle to pipe the buttercream on top of each cupcake and serve.

