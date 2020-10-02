A Strictly Come Dancing celeb has tested positive for coronavirus

It’s been confirmed that a Strictly Come Dancing star has tested positive for coronavirus, only days before the celebs are to be paired with their professional dancing partners.

The contestant in question is pop sensation HRVY, otherwise known as Harvey Leigh Cantwell. The 21-year-old took to social media last night to confirm the news with his fans.

“Hi, wasn't gonna worry anyone and say anything but now the story's out, I have coronavirus,” the singer and presenter revealed. “I'm all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next 10 days. Already super bored so prepare yourselves for my Tik Toks,” he added.

It’s been reported that HRVY is to self-isolate until October 8, mere days before this year’s celebrities are paired with their professional partners, and only two weeks before the first live show is due to air, on October 24.

However, it’s been speculated that if HRVY doesn’t make a speedy recovery in time for rehearsals and performances, then he may be forced to drop out of the show entirely, before he even started.

HRVY emphasised the danger of this frightening virus on his Instagram Stories, saying, “It just proves that us youngsters, we can get it and not even realise. So, yeah, for now stay safe.”

Reassuring his followers, the Strictly star went on to say, “I'm fine, I'm chilling. But I'm going to be in this bedroom for the next 10 days, so I guess I'll see you guys on the other side. Love you!”

The TV presenter took to Twitter again this morning to get his point across. "Morning guys, just a little thought. I'm only 21 and in good health so it just shows that being young doesn’t make you invincible, so make sure you wear a mask please, have a good day," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the BBC announced, “We can confirm that a member of the Strictly team has tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating at home following the latest government guidelines.”

“We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount,” the representative assured.