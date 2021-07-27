If you’ve seriously been missing the live music scene, then we have great news for you, as a socially distanced music festival has arrived in Co Kildare for the summer, with tickets on sale right now!

That’s right, At The Manor, a Covid-friendly music festival is taking place on the picturesque grounds of Palmerstown House Estate, in Kill, Co. Kildare, during various dates throughout July and August.

Festival goers will be able to sit down at an assigned picnic table, enjoy some live music, art and comedy and indulge in an array of fabulous food and drink options. Picnic tables and benches are evenly spaced out to meet all social distancing requirements and will seat pods of four to six people.

No matter your music preference, there’s sure to be a line-up that suits you, as At The Manor have organised a variety of themed events.

For instance, Country At The Manor takes place on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th of August and will offer a country show like no other for both matinee and evening shows with some of Ireland’s best country music performers. Robert Mizzell, Cliona Hagan, John McNicholl and the Queen of country music, Philomena Begley will all be performing across the weekend plus much more.

Proms At The Manor invites you to enjoy a wonderful afternoon of classical music on Sunday 15th of August with lyric soprano Celine Byrne who will be accompanied by pianist David Munro, Gerald Peregrine on cello and Lynda O’Connor on violin for a concert featuring popular songs from the world of opera, musical theatre and film.

Live comedy will see a welcomed return to the stage with Laughs At The Manor which will take place on Friday 13th of August and guarantees a night of long overdue bellylaughs featuring Ireland’s top stand ups. Hosted by Adam Burke, Karl Spain, Republic of Telly’s, Fred Cooke, Eric Lalor and Al Foran will be providing the comedic relief.

On Saturday 21st, Swing At the Manor makes its way to the Palmerstown House Estate stage for 2 shows of swaying to the jazz and blues from Ireland’s favourite swing bands. Luke Thomas, the King of Swing and his 11-piece Big Band will bring with them a feast of timeless swing classics performed in the picturesque surroundings with special guests Jake Carter, Paddy Cole, Nadine Reid and The Runaways.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab three to five friends, and book your tickets now at atthemanor.ie