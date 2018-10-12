‘A scary time for boys’: Girl sings amazing parody of Trump’s claim

This brilliant sarcastic song has gone viral and we absolutely love it!

Lynzy Lab Stewart, a young Texan singer, has had enough of the all too common comments she hears from men.

One in particular has enraged her into writing an important message to women everywhere.

The President thinks it's a scary time for "young men in America".@mercedeslynz wrote this incredible song about these 'scary' times… Remember to Vote November 6th! And RETWEET the hell out of this awesome tune!pic.twitter.com/zmNvlLo3Ai — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 8, 2018

President Donald Trump recently stated that it was a “very scary time for young men in America” during the Brett Kavanaugh trial.

Wait…for men? Lynzy thought the perfect response to this statement would be best communicated through song, and she could not have been more right.

Strumming her ukelele, the talented singer began putting things into perspective for the President, explaining how life for a young woman is.

“I can’t walk to my car late at night while on the phone. I can’t open up my windows when I’m home alone. I can’t go to the bar without a chaperone.

“I can’t wear a miniskirt if it’s the only one I own. I can’t use public transportation after 7pm. I can’t be brutally honest when you slide into my DMs. I can’t go to the club just to dance with my friends, and I can’t ever leave my drink unattended.”

“But it sure is a scary time for boys. Yeah, gentlemen! Band together, make some noise. It’s really tough when your reputation’s on the line, and any woman you’ve assaulted could turn up anytime,” she sang sarcastically.

Lynzy’s words have aligned with a lot of people’s response to the Kavanaugh trial, already gaining over 11 million views.

Listen to women like @MercedesLynz to give you an idea of the world as they experience it. pic.twitter.com/tNc6ilvRlO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2018

Hollywood stars such as Mark Ruffalo, Ellen Degeneres, and Jimmy Kimmel have re-tweeted her video, commenting on how spot on she is with the lyrics.

To hear the rest of her amazing stand for women, check out her full song below: