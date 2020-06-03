‘A proud day’: Protestors urged to isolate after huge turnout in Dublin

Thousands of people gathered to support the Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin on Monday. Protestors wore masks and practiced social distancing as well as they could as they took to the streets to raise awareness.

The massive turn out was celebrated, but others were concerned about the mass gathering. Artist JYellowL is now encouraging people who took part in the protest to self-isolate for two weeks. He praised people for showing their support, "I​reland stood in solidarity to show that black lives matter. Thank you to all the absolute royalty that made it possible. From the people who marched with us to the Gardai who cooperatively worked with us to facilitate a peaceful demonstration of solidarity. We were all overwhelmed by the turnout."

He shared his plans to self-isolate for two weeks after taking part in the protest, "I urge everyone who was present to do the same and for anyone looking to engage with other organised protests to do the same but also to take precautionary action."

"I thought 100 people in attendance would’ve been ambitious but we’ve shown that we’re connected through joy in the good times and through pain in the difficult times. Both times love is manifested through the power of unity. Our love and support is extended to our brothers and sisters in the US and across the world who need it. Our togetherness in diversity is something to be celebrated and we’ve shown that we’re committed to not only being: Not a racist country but an ANTI – RACIST country. This was a proud day for us," he shared.



He encouraged people to educate themselves, "The step we need to take now is one of education, not one-sided but all-sided. Let’s keep the discussion open and spread understanding. Encourage uncomfortable dialogue without alienation so we can maintain and spread this unity. Let’s push on from here, we are in the process of change and growth”