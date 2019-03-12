A Pretty Little Liars star has been cast in new Riverdale spinoff series

Pretty Little Liars is one of our all time favourite dark teen dramas – so when we heard one of the Liars themselves had been cast in a Riverdale spin-off, to say we were excited is an understatement.

Lucy Hale, who played Aria Montgomery in PLL, is returning to our screens in another Archie Comic adaptation, called Katy Keene.

The show will follow a number of creatives as they fight to make their mark in New York City.

Lucy, who will play the lead role as Katy, will portray the wannabe fashion designer in the musical (!!!) drama/comedy.

'Well I’m slightly freaking out ! Thank you…for trusting me to be your KATY KEENE. my heart is bursting' she posted to Twitter.

Lucy will be joined by Riverdale’s Ashleigh Murray, who will continue her role as Josie McCoy as she attempts to make it big as a singer in New York.

Also on the cast are Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan. Jonny will play Jorge/Ginger Lopez, a drag performer with Broadway aspirations, while Julia plays Pepper Smith, an It girl influencer.

There is not yet a premiere date for Katy Keene, but we'll definitely be tuning in.