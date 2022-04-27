A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton’s new home goes up in flames

A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has shared an update on her home renovation but it hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

Taking to Instagram, Laura posted a short video of a member of the fire brigade extinguishing a fire at her home. It has not been confirmed what started the blaze or how much damage has been done to her new property.

Credit: Instagram

The television star wrote, “Errr… Just a little mishap at the rebuild this morning with the fire brigade coming to the rescue”.

Laura and her husband Alex Goward split at the beginning of the year, leading to the mum-of-two moving out of the family home and selling it after nine years of living there. She told her Instagram followers, “This isn’t something I thought I’d ever be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated”.

The host continued, “Our children are and always will be our number one priority. Laura”.

Hamilton has been sharing her renovation journey with her 156K Instagram followers and on Youtube since she found a new property in Surrey to live in. With weekly updates, she has shown her demolishing an old shed, working on the roof and taking interior walls down.

At the beginning of her renovation journey, the 40-year-old wrote, “It’s no secret I love renovating properties. I love turning something run down in to something special…”.

Laura and ex-husband Alex tied the knot in beautiful Surrey in 2012, after dating for three years. The pair share two children together, eight-year-old Rocco and six-year-old Tahila.