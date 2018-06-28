A number of water restrictions are in place as reservoir levels drop

While the glorious weather is definitely having a positive impact on our moods, the same can not be said for our water levels.

The heatwave and continuous sunshine has caused our reservoir levels to deplete, and Irish Water is urging everyone to conserve water at home.

Lights, camera, conservation!

Kate will also be on @rtenews from 1 o'clock on the ongoing need for people to conserve water in their homes and businesses. You can check out https://t.co/UuDeGOlXSf for advice on simple measures we all can take to #ConserveWater & #BeWaterSmart pic.twitter.com/W1XoNUilQF — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 28, 2018

There are already restrictions in place for around 10,000 homes nationwide, and now the Greater Dublin Area is facing outages as demand exceeds supply.

"Our operational teams are meeting on the ground at the moment, and they are looking at all available options such as reconfiguring the network and looking at different ways to supply people," Kate Gannon from Irish Water said.

"However, with the existing excessive demand, we are looking at a significant increase in the risk of restrictions and outages in the coming days unless things change."

Irish Water took to Twitter to highlight the number of restrictions currently in place.

In order to allow water levels to recover at the Wolfhill Reservoir in Co. Laois, water restrictions will be in place for customers in The Swan, Wolfhill, Mayo & Doonane tonight and tomorrow night. See https://t.co/RsjWFb8hzo for more. #ConserveWater #irishWater — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 28, 2018

Water restrictions in place in Kinnegad to allow reservoir levels recover following a major burst earlier in the week. For more see https://t.co/KGnanPzEg4. #ConserveWater #IrishWater #BeWaterSmart pic.twitter.com/4DUlZL1Nlf — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 27, 2018

Overnight water restrictions are in place for customers on the Bennetsbridge Water Supply Scheme as pump replacement works are underway at the moment. For more see https://t.co/QwLxFvhMCo. #ConserveWater #IrishWater pic.twitter.com/8ypGkxjGnv — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 27, 2018

Water outages will be in place each evening between 10.30pm and 7.00am until Monday 2 July for those on the Granard and Smear Water Supply Zones in Co. Longford. For more see https://t.co/JqGxejU31q. Customers are asked to continue to #ConserveWater where possible. #IrishWater pic.twitter.com/yKq7linepX — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 27, 2018

We have a production capacity for the Greater Dublin Area of 610 million litres daily. Last summer saw usage highs of 565m litres/day & yesterday we reached a critically high 602m litres of water used. For more see https://t.co/8urSINd3ns #ConserveWater #BeWaterSmart — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 26, 2018

A small, but significant, update to our earlier tweet. Usage of 602 million litres occurred Friday 22 July, with yesterdays usage for the Greater Dublin Area at 609 million litres. #ConserveWater https://t.co/DdLdEklFAK — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 26, 2018

Kate, our Corporate Affairs Manager & Water Conservation expert, outlines how the current prolonged dry spell impacts our water supplies. Small measures benefit you, your neighbours & your community. See more on this at https://t.co/2iJ1KfUDGU #BeWaterSmart #ConserveWater pic.twitter.com/ygC555Pp1o — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 25, 2018

Describing the situation as "critical", Irish Water are asking the public for their help on this matter.