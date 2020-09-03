A new Pretty Little Liars reboot is in the works from Riverdale creator

Fans of Pretty Little Liars will be pleased to hear that an all new reboot may be on the way to us sooner than you think.

The young-adult mystery thriller series which captivated us for seven full seasons and finally came to an end in 2016, is reportedly getting a reboot, with Riverdale creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, spearheading the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new series will feature an entirely new cast and centre around a completely different storyline to the original.

The new show currently isn't attached to a particular network just yet, though the likely suspect is apparently HBO MAX.

The original Pretty Little Liars show was loosely based on a series of novels of the same name, written by Sara Shepard. It followed the lives of four teen girls, who were constantly tormented by a mystery figure who curiously knew all of their darkest secrets.

This may come as quite a surprise to many of us, as Pretty Little Liars has already had two spin-off shows, Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, both of which were short-lived, only lasting one season. So why now, after only three years have they decided to give it yet another go?

Riverdale creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is no stranger to a teen murder-mystery show, having also worked on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which ran for four seasons. He's certainly familiar with translating absurd and shocking storylines into addictive binge-watches.

Perhaps giving this new Pretty Little Liars series a Riverdale-revamp might not be so bad… we hope anyway!