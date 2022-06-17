A new mum has tragically passed away following a homebirth in Limerick

A new mum in Limerick has sadly died after giving birth at home to a healthy baby boy.

This harrowing incident occurred earlier this month, on June 5, and has prompted a specialised review of the homebirth service as well as an investigation.

As a result of this woman’s tragic passing, there has been a suspension on all home births within the Mid-West region of Ireland.

Speaking about the incident in a statement, the UL Hospital Group said, “We can confirm that we have temporarily suspended the homebirth service in the Mid-West following a recent maternal death.”

“The staff of UL Hospitals Group and of the homebirth service would like to extend profound sympathies to the family involved on their devastating loss.”

The homebirth service within Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary is currently being assessed.

“A group of external experts, including those with midwifery and obstetrics expertise, is being assembled to conduct the review; looking at patient safety, clinical governance, and any other issues arising,” the statement continued.

Throughout the pandemic, as visitor restrictions were introduced to maternity hospitals across the country, many women turned towards having a homebirth instead of the traditional hospital setting.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, almost 650 women in Ireland opted to give birth at home last year. A great increase when compared to the 260 homebirths which took place in 2019.

This current suspension of the homebirth service within the Mid-West region means that mothers who intended to have a homebirth will not be able to.