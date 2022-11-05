A new era of anti-ageing has arrived at these Dublin clinics

Ireland’s ‘Lip Queen’ Kerry Hanaphy is once again revolutionising the skin industry, with her eponymous South William St location becoming the first ‘High-Street’ clinic in Ireland to introduce Sofwave – the hottest non-invasive skincare treatment making waves across the globe.

From New York to London and beyond, Sofwave has become the go-to for those looking to tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, all without the need to go under the knife. With zero downtime, instant results, little to no pain and only one session needed to see results, it’s no surprise the beauty elite are flocking in their droves.

Kerry Hanaphy



Skinovator (Skin-Innovator) Kerry has long been at the cusp of new techniques, treatments and top-level education throughout her glistening aesthetics career, of which spans 18 years, and prior during her time working as a registered nurse across Ireland and the UK since 1991. Now, as the South William Street location becomes the first ‘High-Street’ clinic in Ireland to introduce Sofwave, Kerry is once again at the forefront of new technology, offering her clients only the best treatments available.

Known for having a primarily ‘consumable’ clinic, focusing on Fillers, Botox, Profhilo and Facials, Sofwave becomes the first ‘machine-based’ treatment on offer from Kerry & her highly sought-after team. Changing her long-running structure was a big step for Kerry and it shows just how impactful the results from Sofwave really are.

What is Sofwave?

Sofwave is a highly sought-after, FDA-approved skin tightening treatment which targets fine lines and wrinkles across the face and neck while lifting the eyebrow. The swift 35-40 minute session offers non-invasive, instant results with little to no pain and zero downtime, with only one needed to see a change in the skin. This combination instantly blew Kerry away, and she knew it had to be on offer to her loyal client base.

When it comes to the perfect candidate for Sofwave?

Kerry advises patients 40 years old and over, as those will see the biggest results, however clients of all ages can avail of this unique treatment, including those 20-40 for preventative measures. Sofwave is also suitable to use in conjunction with other aesthetics, including Botox and Fillers.

How does Sofwave Work?

Sofwave is a slim, small (but mighty) handheld device that uses focused, high-frequency, high-intensity ultrasound technology, producing heat below the surface of the skin, targeting the tissue in the mid-dermis – approximately 1.5mm deep. This naturally stimulates new collagen and elastin production, rebuilding the skin’s supportive network from the inside out without damaging the surface, meaning zero downtime.

What Areas Are Suitable?

Sofwave’s Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam (SUPERB™) technology targets a variety of areas across the face and neck, treating fine lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrows, tightening mild jowling and loose skin on the face, under the chin and across the neck, with further treatments across the body currently being analysed and approved.

Is The Treatment Painful?

With the use of an essential pre-treatment topical numbing cream, Sofwave causes little-to-no pain for the patient throughout the 35-40 minute session (for a full face & neck). The Sofwave device is also equipped with a cooling plate that works in tandem with ultrasound technology, ensuring the skin's surface stays cool throughout.

When Will Results Be Seen?

Immediate tightening can be seen post the first Sofwave session, with longer-lasting results noticed as soon as 1 week following the treatment. The collagen regeneration process can sometimes take up to 12 weeks, so patients are expected to see ongoing improvements for up to 3 months.

The Kerry Hanaphy Clinic on South William Street, Dublin 2, offers Sofwave in 4 unique areas: The Full Face & Neck (RRP €3,250), Brow Lift (€1,250), Lower Face and Submental (€1,750) and Lower Face, Neck and Submental (€2,195).

Unsure of which area would best suit your desired result? Book a free consultation and talk through your skin journey with Kerry and the team.

What sets the Kerry Hanaphy team of healthcare professionals apart? Meticulous attention to detail, decades of medical expertise and a total dedication to their art. With constant investment in training and education, Kerry and her team ensure they remain experts in cutting-edge treatments and technologies.

Warm and welcoming, while always discreet, the Kerry Hanaphy Clinic offers five-star service and a client-first approach. With a wide range of treatments available – from Aesthetics, Facials and the newly launched, non-invasive Sofwave, results are everything to the team.

Book a free consultation now to get started on your skin journey – www.kerryhanaphy.com

THE CLINICS

SOUTH WILLIAM STREET – 27 William Street South, Dublin 2, D02 RP86 – Tel + 353 86 771 6715

CITYWEST – Unit 27a, Citywest Shopping Centre, Dublin – Tel + 353 86 796 8930

SWORDS – Boroimhe Shopping Centre, Swords – Tel + 353 83 019 7237