A must-watch! RTÉ to air Sally Rooney’s Normal People this spring

RTÉ has announced that it will be airing the TV adaption of Sally Rooney's Normal People this spring.

The highly-anticipated 12-part relationship drama stars Kildare newcomer 24-year-old Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones in the role of Marianne. The series follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

It also stars Sarah Greene and Aislín McGuckin.

Sally Rooney adapted her coming-of-age book with Alice Birch along with Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe. Normal People has been directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and the English director Hettie Macdonald. The series was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

Normal People is an Element Pictures production for BBC Three and Hulu in association with Screen Ireland. The series is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton and Anna Ferguson for Element Pictures. Sally Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson also serve as executive producers, as well as Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC. Catherine Magee is the producer of the series.

Dermot Horan, RTÉ’s Director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions said: "We are very proud to bring this beautifully-made and compelling series from Element Pictures to our RTÉ viewers. The appeal and the reach of the book and this series is global, but at its heart is a distinctly Irish story which we know will strongly resonate with our younger viewers."

Details about broadcast dates will be announced later in the spring.