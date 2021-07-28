A must-try! O’Donnells launch their first crinkle cut crisp range

Savoury fans should get excited as our beloved Irish crisp brand, O’Donnells, have just announced the launch of their very first crinkle-cut crisp range.

After ten years at the top, O’Donnells, Ireland’s favourite hand cooked crisp brand brings a new range of premium crinkle cut crisps to market! Borne of a centuries old farming legacy, in the heart of Tipperary’s Golden Vale, O’Donnells Furrows deliver crisp perfection in taste and flavour, unlike any other.

The deep grooves of the furrows ploughed on the family farm were the inspiration for this new product. The extra deep ridges capture even more of the unbeatable taste and flavour that O’Donnells fans know and love.

After perfecting the classic pairings of Mature Cheese & Red Onion and Irish Cider Vinegar and Sea Salt, siblings Ed and Kate O’Donnell sought to pack even more flavour punch into each and every bite.

O’Donnells Furrows available in two delicious options, Mature Cheese & Red Onion and Irish Cider Vinegar and Sea Salt. Available in 50g single serve and 125g share bags, they are the perfect snack to savour by yourself or to enjoy with friends.

Not only are O’Donnells crisps gluten free, but they also use no artificial colours or MSG/GM ingredients.

Plus, they’re making waves on an environmentally friendly level too. O’Donnells are working to reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste and they are making significant reductions on the amount of film used across the entire range, including the new O’Donnells Furrows.