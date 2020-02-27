Louise O’Neill to release new book After The Silence this August

Louise O’Neill is back with another phenomenal book that you just have to add to your reading list. The Cork writer has announced her next book After The Silence, which she describes as The Virgin Suicides meets Big Little Lies with a little bit of Making a Murderer thrown in.

The author confirmed the joyous news us bookworms have been waiting for earlier this week. After The Silence is set on Inisrún, an island off the coast of West Cork. “I know you’re not allowed to pick a favourite of your novels but… this is it. This is my favourite. I’m so proud of this book and I hope you’ll like it too.”

After The Silence sounds like our cup of tea so it’s gone straight to the top of our reading pile.

“On the day of Henry and Keelin Kinsella's wild party at their big house a violent storm engulfed the island of Inisrun, cutting it off from the mainland. When morning broke Nessa Crowley's lifeless body lay in the garden, her last breath silenced by the music and the thunder.

“The killer couldn't have escaped Inisrun, but on-one was charged with the murder. The mystery that surrounded the death of Nessa remained hidden. But the islanders knew who to blame for the crime that changed them forever.

“Ten years later a documentary crew arrives, there to lift the lid off the Kinsella's carefully constructed lives, determined to find evidence that will prove Henry's guilt and Keelin's complicity in the murder of beautiful Nessa.”

After The Silence is out in August 2020 and you can pre-order it now.

Feature Image: Anna Groniecka