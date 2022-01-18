A man has been arrested in relation to Ashling Murphy’s murder

A man in his 30’s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the tragic death of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy which took place last Wednesday, January 12, along the canal bank in Tullamore.

As reported by Independent.ie, the suspect was arrested today at 11am, the same time that Ashling was laid to rest in her home town of Mountbolus, Co Offaly.

The man in question was detained by detectives at a Dublin hospital, where he had been staying since shortly after the attack last week. The man has been in hospital since last Thursday for several injuries, several self-inflicted ones.

The suspect is now detained in Tullamore Garda Station where he will be questioned this afternoon.

The publication also reports that the man had lived in Tullamore for a number of years, as well as previously living in a number of European countries before he came to Ireland.

An Garda Síochána have reached out to international police agencies to enquire about the suspect’s history and to see if he was involved in any other criminal activity.

Yesterday, the Gardaí issued an appeal to the public and specifically to the people of Tullamore, asking them if on January 12 they saw a man dressed in a black tracksuit top (no hood), black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners.

A dedicated phone line 057 9357060 has been established at Tullamore Garda station in order to assist the public in providing information to the investigation team at this time.