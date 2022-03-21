A man (20’s) has been arrested following the shooting of Sandra Boyd

By Tara Mahon

Mother-of-five Sandra Boyd was shot dead at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, shortly after 9pm on Saturday night.

A man in his late 20’s has been arrested and detained at Finglas Garda station.

Gardaí are still investigating whether or not the shooter was known to Ms Boyd, and if the weapon was fired accidently.

Boyd, a mother to four boys and a baby girl, was rushed to the Mater Hospital by emergency services but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A firearm was recovered by investigators and has been sent for ballistic testing.

Gardaí are in the process of finding everyone in the house at the time. Door-to-door inquiries have been carried out in the area.

She has been described as “One of a kind” by friends on social media.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage from Collins park, Ballygall West or surrounding areas between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday to come forward.

More to follow.