A Love Island launch date has been confirmed for this summer

It’s time to get excited, Love Island fans! A launch date for the upcoming seventh season of this highly anticipated series has been confirmed, and it’s just around the corner!

If like us, you’ve been desperately missing your Love Island fix all throughout lockdown and have been eagerly waiting for a new series to hit our screens, then you’ll be pretty pleased to hear that we’ve not got long to go now.

It’s been reported that season seven of Love Island should be airing towards the end of June this year. According to a TV source who spoke with MailOnline, “Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later.”

Usually the reality dating show would air towards the start of June, with the 2019 season premiering on June 3. However, due to delays because of the pandemic, it will have to start a few weeks later.

Never fear though — we’ve been promised that the show will still run for the full eight weeks. That’s plenty of time for our budding singletons to wind up in love and come out of it with a decent tan.

“The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks.”

"Winter Love Island on the other hand has been 'indefinitely postponed' as bosses put all their energy until the summer series,” the insider added.

More news to follow…