A look inside beauty TikToker Mikayla Nogueira’s stunning wedding

Congratulations are in order for Mikayla Nogueira and her partner Cody Hawken as the lovebirds have tied the knot.

The TikTok star married her beau in Newport, Rhode Island over the weekend surrounded by friends, family and a number of famous faces.

Mikayla has now shared photos to social media from her stunning ceremony and we’re loving the wedding content.

Posting snaps from the ceremony itself, the 25-year-old looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder white ball gown with a full tulle skirt and lace detailing in the bodice.

Credit: Lauren Fair Photography via Mikalya Nogueira Instagram

Mikalya also had an impressively long veil in her curled locks to match her pretty dress.

Cody, who got teary-eyed as he watched his bride walk down the aisle, looked dashing in a white suit, green bowtie and black shoes.

At the wedding ceremony, the beauty influencer changed into a beautiful long-sleeved gown with a low back and changed her hair into a long ponytail.

Sharing the collection of snaps to her 2.5M Instagram followers, Mikayla wrote, “We did it”, before adding, “The most beautiful celebration of love”.

Credit: Mikayla Nogueira Instagram

Many social media stars headed to the comments to congratulate Mikayla and Cody on their big day.

Manny MUA penned, “CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVES!!!! That second pic of Cody, my heart”.

“Congratulations you guys!!! So sad I wasn’t able to be there! Best wishes & cheers to a lifetime”, wrote make-up artist Jaclyn Hill.

Television host Michelle Visage added, “CONGRATS TO YOU BOTH”.

Credit: James Charles Instagram

Mikayla and Cody had an impressive guest list with stars such as James Charles, Patrick Starrr, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney and Johnny Ross in attendance.

The TikToker’s make-up was beautifully done by none other than Mario Dedivanovic, also known as Makeup by Mairo, and her hair was styled by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton.

Mikayla and Cody got engaged in November 2021 and when announcing the news, the make-up artist explained, “I am excited to go through the ups and downs of life with you by my side. I will always fight for you and our love. Soon to be Mrs. Nogueira Hawken”.