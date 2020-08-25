A live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls is in the works

That’s right, yet another reboot. This time the focus is on the Cartoon Network classic, The Powerpuff Girls.

It has been confirmed that a live-action reboot is in the works at the CW, featuring America’s trio of pint-sized superheroes; Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles. Now though, they’re disillusioned twenty-somethings, who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

While a live-action reboot sounds a bit dubious, the names attached to the project so far are quite impressive, putting our minds slightly at ease. The show will be written by Heather Regnier of Veronica Mars and Diablo Cody of Juno and Jennifer's Body. Also on board is Executive producer, Greg Berlanti, who is known for his work on Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

In the original cartoon, these bad-ass kid superheroes were created by their father and scientist, Professor Utonium, after he combines the three ingredients required to make the ‘perfect girl’, sugar, spice and everything nice. That is until he accidentally knocks in an extra ingredient, Chemical X — turning them into the perfect little superheroes needed to protect the good people of Townsville.

The original series aired in 1998 until 2005, and produced a total of six seasons with The Powerpuff Girls Movie, coming out in 2002. The animated show was initially rebooted for Cartoon Network in 2016, and has produced three seasons so far, the latest wrapped in June 2019.