A host of well-known faces step out for the launch of KASH Beauty X Charleen Murphy

Keilidh Cashell and Charleen Murphy welcomed Ireland’s Beauty Elite to The Flying Duck Restaurant at Dundrum Town Centre last night. The venue was transformed into a whimsical paradise of powder pink to celebrate the launch of KASH Beauty’s very first collaboration, which has seen which has seen Charleen turn the grungy make-up brand into a cherubic parallel of pastel pink with the launch of her 8-piece collection.

This collaboration marks a significant shift for KASH Beauty, known for its iconic black and gold packaging and cutting-edge makeup offerings, with Charleen bringing a fresh perspective and introducing a vibrant new aesthetic to the brand's lineup.

With multiple Instagram worthy moments throughout the space, from candy floss machines to a chocolate fountain, and even a four poster bed draped in pink fabric and a Hollywood style vanity, guests experienced their first in person look at the KASH Beauty x Charleen collection. Themed pink cocktails circulated the room, aptly named after the products – “Adore” You, I’m “Obsessed”, “Watermelon Kiss” and “Doll” Face.

Ellie Kelly



Hosted by RTE 2FM’s Emma Power, guests abided by the “black or pink” dress code, and included Popstar Lea Heart, Grace Mongey aka Faces by Grace, LMD Louise McDonnell, Pro Dancer Adam Fogarty, Sophie Murray, Presenter and Model Katja Mia, Niamh Cullen, Ayo Fierce, Erin McGregor and her daughter Taylor, R&B Star Erica Cody. Content Creators Ellie Kelly, Sean Phipps, Lauren Whelan, Aisling Chan, Dev Skehan, Molly Roberts, Kneevo, Khloe Devlin, Patrick Blue, Robyn Trout, Ciara Ryan, Eabha O’Donoghue, Alexxandra Makeup, Asta J, Cian Macken, Diane Everett, Jade Foley, Shanice Griffin, Sian Walton, Miss Cruz, Kayleigh Trappe, Ruth Bergin, Rebekah With Love, Carly Mahady, Keelin Moncreiff and many more. Some influencers even flew in from the UK for the occasion, including Jordan Lipscombe, Jasmin Green and Holly McAllister.

Monika Klinaviciute



Emma welcomed Charleen and Keilidh to the stage, where they chatted about how their collaboration came to life, and their excitement surrounding the range and first ever brand event.

Eabha O Donoghue



Speaking about the opportunity, Charleen says “I’m so excited to be collaborating with KASH. I have been working with them for years, so to now have my own range is just such a pinch me moment.

Collaborating with KASH was a no brainer because of the quality of their products. Everything has so much thought behind it and it was so much fun being part of the development process and getting an insight into just how much goes into every detail of a product. I feel so grateful that KASH and Keilidh have chosen me to be their first collaboration.”

Taylor McGregor



Charleen Murphy is one of Ireland’s most prominent rising stars, with an incredible community of followers across Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube, where she keeps a keen eye on all things beauty and fashion, becoming the go-to it girl of the moment. Charleen has been actively involved in each step of the collection. From the shade selection to the formulation, Charleen has lent her unique vision and expertise, resulting in a collection that perfectly embodies her personal style and resonates with her followers.

Gerry Lavz



Charleen is also the co-host of the super successful award-winning Hold My Drink podcast, where she has performed for hundreds of people across numerous live shoes in Dublin’s Liberty Hall and Vicar Street venues.

Croia Fitzpatrick and Adam Fogarty



Charleen’s 8-piece pretty-in-pink barbie-esque collection features a brand new Shimmering Body Oil and Watermelon Kiss Lip Oil, an exclusive shade of Skin Glaze in “Doll”, “Obsessed” Lip Liner, “Adore” Lashes, complete with a pink sculpting sponge, headband and makeup bag.

Zara Deasy, Ella Deasy and Tori Deasy



KASH Beauty x Charleen is available at www.KASHBeauty.com and stockists nationwide, including Boots, Brown Thomas and Arnotts.