A historic day: One of the first ballot boxes tallied shows 82% YES vote
This morning, Ireland has lifted it's head from it's pillow on a historic day for the country.
Last night, RTE's exit poll predicted a 69.4 Yes to 30.6 No landslide win for repealing the 8th.
The Irish Times exit poll came back with a similar result, reporting a victory for the Yes side in the referendum of 68% to 32%.
However, if Brexit is anything to go by, exit polls are not a guarantor of a win – bit in the first hours of vote counting, the results are reflecting the estimates.
One of the first ballot boxes tallied in county Wicklow came back with a whopping 78% vote in favour of Yes.
The polling station in question was Ashford National School.
82% YES in one ballot box from Greystones – the highest YES box so far from the tally. Just happens to be @SimonHarrisTD’s home town. @rtenews #Referendum2018 pic.twitter.com/IN6ecAIQpd
— Aengus Cox (@AengusCox) May 26, 2018
Another box from Simon Harris's home town came back with one of the highest results counted so far.
Greystones, Wicklow had an 82% Yes vote.
In the Sligo town region, around one third of ballot boxes are open, and are showing a 63.7% yes to 35.9% no ratio in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, according to Shannonside FM.
The voting ratios are sure to vary from place to place, but all signs are pointing to a win for repealing the 8th.