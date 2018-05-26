SHEmazing!
A historic day: One of the first ballot boxes tallied shows 82% YES vote



This morning, Ireland has lifted it's head from it's pillow on a historic day for the country. 

Last night, RTE's exit poll predicted a 69.4 Yes to 30.6 No landslide win for repealing the 8th. 

The Irish Times exit poll came back with a similar result, reporting a victory for the Yes side in the referendum of 68% to 32%.

However, if Brexit is anything to go by, exit polls are not a guarantor of a win – bit in the first hours of vote counting, the results are reflecting the estimates. 

One of the first ballot boxes tallied in county Wicklow came back with a whopping 78% vote in favour of Yes.

The polling station in question was Ashford National School. 

Another box from Simon Harris's home town came back with one of the highest results counted so far. 

Greystones, Wicklow had an 82% Yes vote. 

In the Sligo town region, around one third of ballot boxes are open, and are showing a 63.7% yes to 35.9% no ratio in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, according to Shannonside FM.

The voting ratios are sure to vary from place to place, but all signs are pointing to a win for repealing the 8th. 

