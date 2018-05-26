A historic day: One of the first ballot boxes tallied shows 82% YES vote

This morning, Ireland has lifted it's head from it's pillow on a historic day for the country.

Last night, RTE's exit poll predicted a 69.4 Yes to 30.6 No landslide win for repealing the 8th.

The Irish Times exit poll came back with a similar result, reporting a victory for the Yes side in the referendum of 68% to 32%.

However, if Brexit is anything to go by, exit polls are not a guarantor of a win – bit in the first hours of vote counting, the results are reflecting the estimates.

One of the first ballot boxes tallied in county Wicklow came back with a whopping 78% vote in favour of Yes.

The polling station in question was Ashford National School.

82% YES in one ballot box from Greystones – the highest YES box so far from the tally. Just happens to be @SimonHarrisTD’s home town. @rtenews #Referendum2018 pic.twitter.com/IN6ecAIQpd — Aengus Cox (@AengusCox) May 26, 2018

Another box from Simon Harris's home town came back with one of the highest results counted so far.

Greystones, Wicklow had an 82% Yes vote.

In the Sligo town region, around one third of ballot boxes are open, and are showing a 63.7% yes to 35.9% no ratio in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, according to Shannonside FM.

The voting ratios are sure to vary from place to place, but all signs are pointing to a win for repealing the 8th.