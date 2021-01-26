A Harry Potter TV series is in ‘early development’ at HBO MAX

Calling all Potter-heads! It’s been reported that a live-action Harry Potter TV series is in the very early stages of development at streaming service, HBO MAX.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources confirmed that executives have been meeting and having conversations with potential writers in the hopes of bringing a new Harry Potter TV series to life.

The Harry Potter franchise includes eight blockbuster films, which were based off of J.K. Rowling’s seven fantasy novels. Following on from the success of these films, Warner Bros. expanded the franchise to include the Fantastic Beasts movies too.

That’s not forgetting the hugely popular West-End and Broadway musicals, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (part one and two), as well as the magnificent Harry Potter theme parks which attract crowds of fans each and every day. Therefore it’s unsurprising that the studio would want to expand the franchise even further.

While the source confirmed that broad ideas as to what the TV show might entail were discussed, we currently have no clue as to what these storylines might be.

Although, many fans have been speculating over the years about a possible Harry Potter reboot series centred around the marauders, following the older generation including James and Lily Potter, Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigre, Sirius Black and Severes Snape, while they attended Hogwarts, before the rise of Lord Voldemort.

This fan theory might have been explored between the writers and executives, however there are still so many other storylines within the Harry Potter world which could have also been discussed as potential plots.

As it stands there are currently no writers or talent attached to this alleged TV series, as the project is still is it’s very early stages of development. Reaffirming their status to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max and Warner Bros. stated, “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.”