A GoFundMe has been set up for Andrew McGinley and his family

A fundraiser has been set up by the people of Newcastle, Co. Dublin to help the father of the McGinley children. The local community has gathered together to support Andrew McGinley, who tragically lost his three children last week. His two sons and daughter were found dead at their home in Co. Dublin on January 24.

While SODEXO, the company for which Andrew McGinley works, is kindly covering funeral costs, the community wanted to do something to help him through this devastating time.

“We are a small tight knit community and would like to show our support for the McGinley Family at this tragic time.

“This page has been set up by a member of Newcastle Community working closely with the ReNewcastle Community Group. We are in touch with the family and they are aware and very thankful for this campaign. All donations will go directly to the family,” the group shared.

Andrew spoke about the tragic loss of his three children earlier today. Speaking about the untimely passing of nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh and three-year-old Carla, he stated:

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle. Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.”

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.”

"The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive,” Andrew added.