A glamorous experience: The Stella Theatre opens second location

The Stella Theatre in Rathmines has been quite popular of late as its lush design makes for a unique cinema experience.

Attendees feel as if they have been transported back in time as they take in the red leather recliners and vintage lamp shades.

The best part is taking a sip out of an old cocktail glass while watching a film.

And now, The Stella has opened a sister theatre in Ranelagh – meaning there are now two of these classic venues for us to enjoy.

The new Stella is located on the lower floor of the newly opened Devlin Hotel on Ranelagh main street.

However, while maintaining its sophisticated essence, the new theatre will be slightly different from that of its sister location.

It is a 44-seater boutique cinema with a state-of-the-art sound system and a more modern design.

The theatre will focus on indie, arthouse and cult classic style movies, making sure to bring viewers first looks at Irish film.

Its plush and cosy seating allows viewers to sink into their seats with their favourite cocktail from the bar.

There is also a delicious food menu available including barbecue pulled pork belly sandwiches, fish tacos, a selection of flatbreads and more that you can have delivered to your seat.

And at just €19 a ticket, you won’t find a better cinema experience.

The theatre officially opens today.

For a full list of showings or to purchase tickets, see here.Don't have any plans this weekend? Here is a list of what’s playing:

Saturday 3rd November

· 6pm – Cinema Paradiso

· 9:15pm – Man on Wire

Sunday 4th November

· 6pm – La La Land